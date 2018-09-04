Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Hollywood Reporter gives all the details on this year’s CW DC Crossover event!

Teen Vogue lists off 12 things we already know about season 2 of Riverdale so far!

Newsweek shares an exclusive deleted scene from The Flash!

E! News gives a first look of Riverdale Season 3!

Deadline divulges about Hunter Clowdus, newly cast in All American!

Entertainment Weekly shines a spotlight on Legacies!

Nerdist gets a chuckle out of an epic parody that includes the Supernatural stars!

Bustle gets excited for Queer Eye’s Tan France’s first acting gig on Crazy-Ex Girlfriend!