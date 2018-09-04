Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Hollywood Reporter gives all the details on this year’s CW DC Crossover event!

dc tv crossover CW Talk Around the Net: 8/27 9/2/18

Teen Vogue lists off 12 things we already know about season 2 of Riverdale so far!

riverdale lede CW Talk Around the Net: 8/27 9/2/18

photo credit: CW/Katie Yu

Newsweek shares an exclusive deleted scene from The Flash!

jenna west flash season 5 CW Talk Around the Net: 8/27 9/2/18

E! News gives a first look of Riverdale Season 3!

riverdale sneak CW Talk Around the Net: 8/27 9/2/18

Deadline divulges about Hunter Clowdus, newly cast in All American!

aleks paunovic hunter clowdus CW Talk Around the Net: 8/27 9/2/18

Entertainment Weekly shines a spotlight on Legacies!

main CW Talk Around the Net: 8/27 9/2/18

Nerdist gets a chuckle out of an epic parody that includes the Supernatural stars!

supernatural parody CW Talk Around the Net: 8/27 9/2/18

Supernatural Parody 2 by The Hillywood Show® (screen grab)
CR: The Hillywood Show/YouTube

Bustle gets excited for Queer Eye’s Tan France’s first acting gig on Crazy-Ex Girlfriend!

de06eed2 d7df 4b67 baf5 075eb5920862 getty 964635956 CW Talk Around the Net: 8/27 9/2/18

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s