Masters of Illusion -- "Smart Money, Smart Phones and a Rising Pianist" -- Image MOI509_0001 -- Pictured: Farrell Dillon -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

THE TRIPLE CUT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Greg Gleason, Farrell Dillon, Jason Bird, Billy Kidd, Chris Funk, Keelan Leyser & Matt Daniel Baker and Jarrett & Raja (#509). Original airdate: Friday, September 7, 2018 @ 8pm

