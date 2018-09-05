See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

WASHINGTON STATE FAIR on Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 in Puyallup!

Find animals, rides, rodeo, food, and entertainment at Washington State Fair, the largest, oldest, and most popular fair in the state. Closed Tuesdays.

ART UNCORKED on Friday, September 7th, 2018 at MI Sculpture Park!

Taste samples from 22 wineries at Art Uncorked, with art vendors, live music, and food for sale in tents in the sculpture garden at 78th Ave SE & Sunset Highway for age 21+ (except kids in strollers).

7TH ANNUAL BOB’S BOWL-A-RAMA on Friday, September 7th, 2018 from 7 to 10 p.m. at West Seattle Bowl!

A $200 ticket to Bob’s Bowl-o-rama includes bowling and beer for 8 people at West Seattle Bowl for charity.

SEATTLE CIDER SUMMIT on Friday, September 7th through Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at South Lake Union Discovery Center Lawn!

9th annual Cider Summit Seattle, featuring over 150 ciders including regional favorites and international classics.

SAN GENNARO FESTIVAL on Friday, September 7th through Sunday, September 9th, 2018 in Georgetown!

​The Feast of San Gennaro, originally a one-day religious commemoration, arrived in the United States in September 1926 when immigrants from Naples congregated along Mulberry Street in the Little Italy section of Manhattan in New York City, to continue the tradition they had followed in Italy to celebrate Saint Januarius, the Patron Saint of Naples. His feast day is September 19 in the liturgical calendar of the Roman Catholic Church. In 2013, a group of Italians in Seattle decided to bring this wonderful tradition here! The first San Gennaro Festival was able to donate just $1000, and we’ve grown to donating over $15,000 per year.

MUKILTEO LIGHTHOUSE FESTIVAL on Friday, September 7th through Sunday, September 9th, 2018 in Mukilteo!

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival has art, bands, food vendors, a beer garden, a parade (Saturday 10:30 a.m.), and fireworks (Saturday at dusk).

WOODEN BOAT FESTIVAL on Friday, September 7th through Sunday, September 9th, 2018 in Port Townsend!

Over 300 boats on land and water, 120 presentations, dozens of exhibitors, live music all day every day, interactive exhibits for kids, and plenty of local food, beer, and wine options to satisfy everyone.

CLONEAPALOOZA 6: CAMPING & MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, September 7th through Sunday, September 9th, 2018 at Cascade Peaks Campground in Randle, Washington!

Cloneapalooza is a “marijuana friendly” festival with rock and hip hop bands, comedians, vendors, and camping at Cascade Peaks Campground in Randle for age 21+.

CHINATOWN-ID NIGHT MARKET on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to Midnight in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District!

As the sun sets over Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, the historic neighborhood awakens to a vibrant Night Market. Upwards of 25,000 people take to the streets to mingle and soak in the dynamic culture Chinatown-International District’s Night Markets have to offer. Over the course of the evening, festival goers will be able to feast on a variety of international delights; from food vendors dishing out a variety of street food, to local restaurants serving up the district’s popular staples. This wealth of food is complemented by an outdoor international market featuring handmade local goods, fresh cut flowers, and Asian inspired items. Live bands and break dancing groups will perform throughout the evening as crowds dance the night away at the all-ages dance party.

ARTS-A-GLOW on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at Dottie Harper Park in Burien!

The forest comes alive with magic! Join us for Arts-A-Glow Lantern Festival, when Dottie Harper Park is transformed into a place where jugglers roam, acrobats bend and twist, and the trees dance in the light of lanterns.

HAPPY TAILS WINE WALK on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 in Woodinville!

Raise your glass and make a toast to saving lives with Homeward Pet! Grab your furry friends and walk, wag and wine with us on Saturday, September 8th for our 6th Annual Happy Tails Wine Walk where you’ll sample from more than 50 of Woodinville’s finest wines (and beers!).

FEDERAL WAY RHYTHM & BREWS FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 in Federal Way!

See creative large-scale designs at Seattle Design Festival Block Party, with exhibits and performances at Occidental Square Park in Pioneer Square. It’s the highlight of Seattle Design Festival. Free.

SDF 2018 BLOCK PARTY SEATTLE DESIGN FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 8th through Sunday, September 9th, 2018 at Occidental Park!

The Seattle Design Festival Block Party is a two-day street fair celebrating the powerful ways design affects our lives. This fun outdoor event is an opportunity for the design community and the public to come together and interact through large-scale design installations, performances, and design activities all centered around the Festival’s 2018 theme, TRUST. The installations are designed to be enjoyed by people of all ages, sizes, and abilities. Families are welcome and encouraged.

BACON EGGS & KEGS on Saturday, September 8th through Sunday, September 9th, 2018 at CenturyLink Field North Plaza!

Fried Chicken Waffle Nuggets. Cornbread Bacon Benedict. Biscuits with Bacon Fat Gravy. Beer Batter Flapjacks. Hungry yet?! With at least one $5 dish per food vendor, you can pick and choose what you’d like to eat!

LIVE ALOHA HAWAIIAN CULTURAL FESTIVAL on Sunday, September 9th, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Seattle Center!

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival has songs, performances, films, historical exhibits, food, and traditional arts and crafts at Seattle Center. Free.

SEATTLE FLOATING HOMES TOUR: ECLECTIC EASTLAKE on Sunday, September 9th, 2018 from Noon to 5:00 p.m. in Eastlake, Lake Union!

The Seattle Floating Homes Association is pleased to present the Eclectic Eastlake 2018 Floating Homes tour! On Sunday September 9, from noon until 5, a dozen specially selected homes will be available for viewing from 2017 Fairview up to Mallard Cove at 2600 Fairview. You will come away with an appreciation of why Seattle’s floating home owners cherish their lifestyle and why they have become known as the Stewards of the Lake for nurturing the nature and animal habitats the docks, homes and surrounding foliage provide. Nowhere else in the world will you find the coexistence of wildlife and city life blending so harmoniously. We look forward to having you as our guest!

Enjoy your week, Seattle!!