The Outpost -- "Beyond the Wall" -- Image Number: OUT108_0025.jpg -- Pictured: Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn -- Photo: NBCU International -- ÃÂ© Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment

THE SEARCH FOR THE BOOK OF NAMES – Talon (Jessica Green), Janzo (Anand Desai Barochia) and Garret (Jake Stormoen) venture into forbidden territory in search of the Book of Names.  An army is led to the Outpost gates.  The episode was written by Jason Faller. Original airdate: Tuesday, September 11, 2018 @ 9pm

