Filed Under:advanced screening, cw11 seattle, kstw, matthew mcconaughey, Movie Passes, White Boy Rick

white boy rick poster art White Boy Rick Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “WHITE BOY RICK” go to http://www.sonyscreenings.com/aLTkz01380 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.sonyscreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 @ 7:30PM
Seattle, WA

WHITE BOY RICK

Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, WHITE BOY RICK is based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr., who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qns48PtK2io

Release Date: Friday, September 14th, 2018

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s