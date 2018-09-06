Burden of Truth -- "Ducks on the Pond" -- Image Number: BRT1_Ep7_095.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley and Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford -- Photo: ÃÂ© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

CONVERSION INVERSION – When Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) finds herself at a crossroads, she must choose whether she stays put in Millwood, or not. At the same time, Billy (Peter Mooney) continues searching for a cure for the girls, even though the case’s progress has been hindered. The episode was directed by Doug Mitchell and written by Graeme Stewart (#107). The CW original airdate: Wednesday, September 12, 2018 @ 8pm