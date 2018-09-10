Comments
Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
See you next week!
KSTW – The CW11
Had an amazing time @VisitCatalina today! If you can definitely check it out! Easy 1 hour ferry trip from Long Beach or Marina Del Rey ⛴🏝 #visitcatalinaisland #catalinahooky full story in my IG stories 😉 pic.twitter.com/MFfjQcqRDd
— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) September 10, 2018
Can’t believe it’s September already! We’re starting episode 506 of @CW_TheFlash today. I’m pretty excited about this one….
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) September 4, 2018
I don't really get very excited about comic books or superheroes or Star Trek or mechanical engineering, but talk to me about the Ohio Players quoting Cole Porter on one of their seminal albums and I am THERE.
— Carlos Valdes (@Tha_Los) September 8, 2018
I haven’t gotten over the fact that @JohnMayer was ringside for my match at All In. Something’s Missing has the most plays on my phone by a wide margin.
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 10, 2018
It was time for something different 💇🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/4jh81AJSWS
— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) September 7, 2018
I had to compress this photo because it took up too mush-room HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAIHATEMYSELF pic.twitter.com/oA5EcMEbGr
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) September 10, 2018
G’night gang.
Go @Vikings pic.twitter.com/mbTfALjkvb
— David Anders (@QuestionAnders) September 9, 2018
It’s our first proper day in the morgue this season, @malcolmjgoodwin and I are CRUSHING IT…@VietNguyenTx is here too…#iZOMBiE pic.twitter.com/wroWwWxKze
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) September 4, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday @dicksp8jr at least you can still find your…light.
A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on
When you're meant to be together, the universe conspires to make sure it happens. #MeAndMySunglasses #OTP pic.twitter.com/c2sgMFbMNY
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 7, 2018
Plotting how to save @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Ow7D6exDV3
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) September 8, 2018
the gargoyle king is amongst us ☠️ #riverdale pic.twitter.com/Ikv5ufvnx8
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) September 5, 2018
Fashion week is great and all, but have you ever spent a rainy weekend inside cuddled up with your bae?
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 10, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Something #lit this way comes. October 9th #blacklightning season 2
A post shared by Cress Williams (@cress_williams) on
https://t.co/GvvB5PJ1j4 pic.twitter.com/sCH5DIKaQX
— China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) September 6, 2018
