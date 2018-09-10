Filed Under:Arrowverse, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dean Winchester, kstw, Riverdale, supernatural

Entertainment Weekly takes a first look at Archie’s new nemesis on the new season of Riverdale!

TVLine shines the light on Black Lightning casting Supergirl Foil as DC Comics’ Looker!

Entertainment Weekly boasts the first details on Nia Vardalos’ character in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

Newsweek gives us the intel on the new Arrowverse trailer!

TV Line gives incite into how challenging it is for Supernatural Boss to write episodes without Dean!

Cinema Blend pauses to reflect what Supernatural season 14 will be like with episodes sans Dean!

