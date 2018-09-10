Masters of Illusion -- "More Twists On The Classics" -- Image MOI510_0004 -- Pictured: Naathan Phan -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

SLEIGHT OF MIND — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Jeki Yoo, Joel Meyers, Jibrizy, Naathan Phan, Ed Alonzo and Noora Karma (#510). Original airdate: Friday, September 14, 2018 @ 8pm