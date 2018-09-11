To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “LIFE ITSELF” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for https://amazonscreenings.com/ first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

http://www.amazonscreenings.com/LifeItselfKSTWTV

LIFE ITSELF

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin

Synopsis: As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their fist child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes in LIFE ITSELF. Director and writer Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us”) examines the perils and rewards of everday life in a multigenerational saga featuring an international ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin. Set in New York City and Carmona, Spain, LIFE ITSELF celebrates the human condition and all of its complication with humor, poignancy and love.

Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5kwtJkUdpA