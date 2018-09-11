See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

WASHINGTON STATE FAIR on Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 in Puyallup!

Find animals, rides, rodeo, food, and entertainment at Washington State Fair, the largest, oldest, and most popular fair in the state. Closed Tuesdays.

GREEN DRINKS FALL FESTIVAL on Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 at the Terry Thomas Building in Seattle!

Join in for the 2018 Green Drinks Fall Festival! We’re partnering with Weber Thompson, Wilridge Winery, and Fremont Brewing for a fun filled night! Enjoy tunes from the Fred Hoadley Trio and delicious Vietnamese sandwiches from Saigon Deli.

BOATS AFLOAT SHOW on Thursday, September 13th through Sunday, September 16th, 2018 at South Lake Union!

Showcasing over 225 vessels on the shores of Seattle’s burgeoning South Lake Union, the Boats Afloat Show is an idyllic destination from which to launch your next grand adventure. Tour vessels of all brands and styles, speak with on-hand industry professionals and experience the latest innovations in boating technology and gear. Sea Yourself aboard the next boat of your dreams at the Boats Afloat Show.

TANGO MAGIC FESTIVAL on Thursday, September 13th through Monday, September 17th, 2018 at China Harbor Restaurant in Seattle!

The five-day Tango Magic festival includes classes from beginning to advanced, plus milongas (dances) at China Harbor Restaurant on Lake Union.

ST. DEMETRIOS GREEK FESTIVAL on Friday, September 14th through Sunday, September 16th, 2018 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Seattle!

Homemade Greek delicacies await you, from lamb to calamari and loukoumathes to baklava, all freshly prepared and served under our large outdoor tent. While you eat, enjoy live Greek music with Taki and the Mad Greeks and dancing from St. Demetrios’ award-winning Greek dance groups who will perform all weekend. We also offer great shopping, Greek wine tasting, a children’s game booth and docent-led church tours, making Seattle’s Greek Festival a full day of fun!Thank you and we look forward to sharing our Greek culture and traditions with you!

SEATTLE PHILATELIC EXHIBITION on Friday, September 14 through Sunday, September 16th, 2018 at the Tukwila Community Center!

See postage stamps, or get your collection reviewed at “What’s in Your Attic” at Seattle Philatelic Exhibition (SEAPEX) at Tukwila Community Center.

PUGET SOUND BIRD FEST on Friday, September 14th through Sunday, September 16th, 2018 in Edmonds!

Puget Sound Bird Fest in Edmonds, Washington is an annual fall celebration of birds and nature found on the beautiful shores of Puget Sound. It is listed as one of Seattle’s best events on events12.com, the web site of events currently over 12 months in major cities.

30TH ANNUAL FISHERMEN’S FALL FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 in Seattle!

The Festival celebrates the return of the North Pacific fishing fleet to the terminal, works to increase the public’s knowledge of the importance of the fishing industry as well as Fishermen’s Terminal to Seattle while raising money for the Seattle Fishermen’s Memorial Foundation. This is an all-volunteer event that depends on over 200 volunteers for its success.

WASHINGTON ARTISAN CHEESEMAKERS FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at Seattle Design Center!

The Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival showcases a wide array of artisan and farmstead cheeses made in Washington. Meet the cheesemakers and sample some of the finest cheeses made in Washington State.

TRUCKTOBERFEST BEER FESTIVAL 2018 on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at SLU Discovery Center!

The Mobile Food Rodeo is proud to host Seattle’s favorite curbside Oktoberfest beer festival in South Lake Union for the 3rd Annual Trucktoberfest with local food trucks and libatations all day long this September 15th. Grab a pint or taste your way through the impressive beer line-up featuring over 25 local and regional breweries outdoors at the beautiful South Lake Union Discovery Center grassy lawn with live music. Most of the food trucks and booths will be outside the beer garden fence area and open to the public, so bring the family for the food and drop by a pint of your favorite beverage. Limited food options will be available inside the gated beer tasting area.

HOPS & CROPS MUSIC & BEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at Mary Olson Farm!

Hops & Crops Music & Beer Festival features craft beer, live music, and food trucks at Mary Olson Farm in Auburn for age 21+. You’re welcome to bring chairs or blankets.

SEATTLE CENTER FESTÁL SEATTLE FIESTAS PATRIAS on Saturday, September 15th through Sunday, September 16th, 2018 at Seattle Center Pavilion!

Seattle Center Festál presents Seattle Fiestas Patrias, September 16 and 16. Explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of the nations of Latin America through live performances, visual arts, hands-on activities, foods, games, and a lively marketplace. Dance to live mariachi music, join in a children’s soccer clinic and learn how Latin American countries celebrate independence from Spanish rule. Seattle Fiestas Patrias celebrates diversity and the Latino community in Western Washington.

RENCON 2018 on Friday, September 14th through Saturday, September 15th, 2018 in Tukwila!

A large collection of vendors, artists, speakers, special guests, gaming companies & more will be filling Hotel Interurban. RenCon will also be bringing back the super fun cosplay contest and VIP party at Virtual Sports. Let your inner child out to play & come celebrate all things nerdy with us this fall!

ISSAQUAH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 15th through Sunday, September 16th, 2018 in Issaquah!

Every year, SIFF takes the show on the road with this special weekend program featuring some of the world’s best films – a unique combination of family favorites, recent arthouse hits, and new films-presented at Cinebarre Issaquah 8 in the “Trailhead City” of Issaquah.

EDMONDS ART STUDIO TOUR on Saturday, September 15th through Sunday, September 16th, 2018 in Edmonds!

Visit 15 private studios displaying the work of 30 artists on the self-guided Edmonds Art Studio Tour.