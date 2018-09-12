The Tacoma Fall RV Show Opens For Its 35th Year With Over A Dozen Dealers and Hundreds of RV’s
Tacoma, WA – “It’s the apex purchasing event of the year for RV’s in Washington”, said Jeff Swenson, Tacoma Fall RV Show Manager. “This is the largest RV show in the fall with hundreds of units on display at the Tacoma Dome. They’re all here, Class A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers of all sizes and descriptions, campers, tent trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, sport utility trailers, tow vehicles and used RV’s. Shoppers won’t find any broader selection, anywhere in the region than at this event.”
Buyers can strike their best deal of the year with closeouts and late-season specials while shoppers can walk the miles of aisles and hundreds of RV’s and trailers to size-up what’s best for their needs. Shop and buy where selection and price are best. Onsite financing is available through the presenting sponsor BECU with special show-only rates. For complete show details visit: TacomaFallRVShow.com.
What: Shop and buy at Washington’s largest fall RV show with over a dozen dealers, hundreds of units and acres of inventory on display and ready for immediate delivery.
Who: Attendees of all ages and budgets looking to strike their best RV deal of the year
or those just starting their shopping to see what’s available.
When: Thursday, October 11th – Sunday, October 14th, 2018.
Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tacoma Dome
2727 E. D Street
Tacoma, WA 98421
Tickets: Admission
Adults $12
Military $ 6 (Only available with current military I.D.)
Children FREE (16 and under)
Half price for BECU members (must show BECU credit/debit card at the box office). A $2 off discount coupon is available through TacomaFallRVShow.com. This coupon is valid every day of the Show. Parking at the Tacoma Dome is free.
Reasons To Go To The 35TH Tacoma Fall RV Show®
Like you needed a “reason” to go to this year’s Tacoma Fall RV Show at the Tacoma Dome October 5th-8th, but just in case you do —- here are 20 very good reasons for attending this year’s 4-day event.
- The area’s top RV dealers under one roof.
- Onsite financing. Boeing Employee Credit Union (BECU) knows RV’s and will be onsite offering financing to show attendees.
- Top brands. Over 165 of the top brands in RV’s on-site and on sale!
- Incredible selection. Where else will you find hundreds of RV and trailer units of all sizes and descriptions under one-roof this time of year? The selection is truly remarkable and so are the deals.
- Land your best deal. Tacoma Fall RV Show exhibitors are there to make you a deal. More than a “show” this is a sale with special show-only discounts being offered for four days. Manufacturer discounts, dealer discounts and other incentives are available. In many cases, you’ll only land these deals by attending the show.
- Special show-only financing rate. You’ll save even more at the Tacoma Fall RV Show with a show-only special rate that BECU will be offering only at the show.
- The Tacoma Dome PLUS. Wear your walking shoes because there are miles of aisles to wander and hundreds of units of all sizes and descriptions on site. The entire Tacoma Dome and Exhibition Hall will be stuffed with RV’s…more than 6 acres of units on-site and on sale!
- Pre-Owned. Even though this is largely a new-unit sale, there’s also some used RV’s and trailers expected to be at the show.
- More than a show it’s a sale! You won’t find a better or bigger selection at better prices anywhere in the area — yes indeed, this is a bonafide RV, trailer and camper sale!
- Convenient show hours! 4 days, October 11th through the 14th at the Tacoma Dome. The show opens at 11 AM every day and closes at 8 PM on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 5 PM on Sunday.
- Discount tickets! BECU members (show your credit card or membership card) and get half off your admittance to the show! OR you can go online to http://www.OTShows.com and visit the Tacoma Fall RV Show page where you’ll find a $2 discount coupon. There’s also a military discount available. Show ANY military ID and receive half off on your ticket into the show!
- Lots more! In addition to RV’s, vans, trailers and campers there’s even more, from food and wine to lots of fun items to peruse and purchase.
- Don’t miss the accessory and service booths with everything from towing accessories and portable air-conditioning units to a range of RV-related items and all the help you’ll need to customize your RV to your signature tastes.
- Free parking. We’ve made it as easy on you as possible…free parking’s another perk you can expect at the Tacoma Fall RV Show.