The Tacoma Fall RV Show Opens For Its 35th Year With Over A Dozen Dealers and Hundreds of RV’s

Tacoma, WA – “It’s the apex purchasing event of the year for RV’s in Washington”, said Jeff Swenson, Tacoma Fall RV Show Manager. “This is the largest RV show in the fall with hundreds of units on display at the Tacoma Dome. They’re all here, Class A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers of all sizes and descriptions, campers, tent trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, sport utility trailers, tow vehicles and used RV’s. Shoppers won’t find any broader selection, anywhere in the region than at this event.”

Buyers can strike their best deal of the year with closeouts and late-season specials while shoppers can walk the miles of aisles and hundreds of RV’s and trailers to size-up what’s best for their needs. Shop and buy where selection and price are best. Onsite financing is available through the presenting sponsor BECU with special show-only rates. For complete show details visit: TacomaFallRVShow.com.

What: Shop and buy at Washington’s largest fall RV show with over a dozen dealers, hundreds of units and acres of inventory on display and ready for immediate delivery.

Who: Attendees of all ages and budgets looking to strike their best RV deal of the year

or those just starting their shopping to see what’s available.

When: Thursday, October 11th – Sunday, October 14th, 2018.

Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tacoma Dome

2727 E. D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

Tickets: Admission

Adults $12

Military $ 6 (Only available with current military I.D.)

Children FREE (16 and under)

Half price for BECU members (must show BECU credit/debit card at the box office). A $2 off discount coupon is available through TacomaFallRVShow.com. This coupon is valid every day of the Show. Parking at the Tacoma Dome is free.

Reasons To Go To The 35TH Tacoma Fall RV Show ®

