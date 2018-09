It won’t be long until Joaquin Phoenix begins to film Joker, but he’s already shown quite a lot of dedication to the role. Photos of Phoenix’s recent appearances on the film festival circuit have made their way online, where the actor’s new Joker-esque physique was once again on display. As fans have seen in previous appearances, Phoenix appears to have slimmed down quite a lot for the role, making some of his facial expressions look almost terrifying.