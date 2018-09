We’ve met and heard from some members of Meghan Markle’s family on her father’s side, but what about her mother’s bloodline? Markle’s mother, Doria, and her family has stayed out of the spotlight and now some relatives are sharing their family history. Meghan’s cousins only learned about their connections to her right before the big day in May. They watched the wedding hoping someday to welcome Meghan and her prince to Georgia.