Whoop! Whoop! New York Fashion Week Spring 2019 is full of coverage to chat about. From Tom Ford’s seductive kick-off show to Kate Spade’s homage runway, this NYFW is happening in a blink of an eye, and I want to make sure you’re clued in on all of its glamorous moments. Here’s what #NYFW stories have my ATTN:

Kate Spade NYFW Fashion Show Respects Late Designer With Personal Elements

kate spade runway, spring 2019 new york fashion week

A model poses for Kate Spade New York during New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library on September 7, 2018 in New York City.

I’m always and forever a Kate Spade fan. And, even more so with her team who are now steering the beloved brand into the future with utmost care. The new creative designer, Nicola Glass, and her team paid tribute to Spade in the most personal way by adding “sparkle” elements throughout the show. This detail was inspired by how the brand’s fans felt about Spade’s character: a collective feeling of her leaving a little sparkle wherever she went. Another personal element they integrated was a cultivation of the spade shape into a clover. The branded clovers were detailed in small and big ways throughout the show.

 

Tom Ford’s After-Dark Glamour Kick-Off Show

gettyimages 1027528630 NYFW Spring 2019 Top Moments: Kate Spade, Tom Ford, Metallic Lips & More

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 05: Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

An alluring and suave collection that consisted of skin-tone colors, risqué embellishments, silk and scale-y textures. These pieces actually seem realistically comfortable for dressing up (which is rare for me but this collection has me re-thinking).

 

Metallic Foil Lips

 

Thanks to the designer, Jeremy Scott, we’re looking at statement lip shades in a new way. On his runway, metallic foil lips heightened his Spring 2019 show which is inspired by his 1996 childhood Polaroid photos. The takeaway: Incorporate a fresh style of above the neckline come Spring 2019.

 

Floral Statement Accessories

TRESemme At Rodarte - Backstage - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Models prepare for TRESemme at Rodarte during New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for TRESemme)

The expression is in the:

“Statement florals have always been a calling card for Rodarte, but this season designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy took unbridled above-the-neck allure to the next level.” Says Vogue.

And, I’m glad the designers elevated their passion because this fairy-tale inspiration is definitely worth taking street style. The designers integrated garden-fresh roses in distinct shades snuggled under veils or delicately placed in loose length hairstyles. AKA – your dose of a whimsical runway.