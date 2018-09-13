Whoop! Whoop! New York Fashion Week Spring 2019 is full of coverage to chat about. From Tom Ford’s seductive kick-off show to Kate Spade’s homage runway, this NYFW is happening in a blink of an eye, and I want to make sure you’re clued in on all of its glamorous moments. Here’s what #NYFW stories have my ATTN:

Kate Spade NYFW Fashion Show Respects Late Designer With Personal Elements

** Make sure to watch the VIDEO ABOVE 🙂 **

I’m always and forever a Kate Spade fan. And, even more so with her team who are now steering the beloved brand into the future with utmost care. The new creative designer, Nicola Glass, and her team paid tribute to Spade in the most personal way by adding “sparkle” elements throughout the show. This detail was inspired by how the brand’s fans felt about Spade’s character: a collective feeling of her leaving a little sparkle wherever she went. Another personal element they integrated was a cultivation of the spade shape into a clover. The branded clovers were detailed in small and big ways throughout the show.

Tom Ford’s After-Dark Glamour Kick-Off Show

An alluring and suave collection that consisted of skin-tone colors, risqué embellishments, silk and scale-y textures. These pieces actually seem realistically comfortable for dressing up (which is rare for me but this collection has me re-thinking).

Metallic Foil Lips

Thanks to the designer, Jeremy Scott, we’re looking at statement lip shades in a new way. On his runway, metallic foil lips heightened his Spring 2019 show which is inspired by his 1996 childhood Polaroid photos. The takeaway: Incorporate a fresh style of above the neckline come Spring 2019.

Floral Statement Accessories

The expression is in the:

“Statement florals have always been a calling card for Rodarte, but this season designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy took unbridled above-the-neck allure to the next level.” Says Vogue.

And, I’m glad the designers elevated their passion because this fairy-tale inspiration is definitely worth taking street style. The designers integrated garden-fresh roses in distinct shades snuggled under veils or delicately placed in loose length hairstyles. AKA – your dose of a whimsical runway.