And….just like that…it’s September – Your #1 reason to go fall fashion crazy! Finally, we can exhale that fall forecast build-up we kept locked away inside us and inhale every trend we’ve been keeping tabs on since before spring and summer.
Since I’m living it up in ATL, I have to be cautious and smart about my September fashion must-haves. Meaning, I don’t feature long-sleeves of any kind until we are in…cough, cough…October. This month forces me to channel my fall fashion fun in different ways like cozy hues on summer faves or upgraded transitional essentials.
If your playing it safe, like me, but are over the moon ready to jump into fall fashion, here are a few picks that’ll satisfy your soul:
#1 Terracotta hue
Why I love it: The PERF color for transitional wear. An earthy tone that will move you from summer to fall effortlessly. I especially like the cozy color in a similar ruffle-detailed dress style. Date night outfit, check!
#2 Denim jacket & lace
View this post on Instagram
Savor summer in a lacey short and denim jacket duo
Why I love it: For those who simply can’t wait to get cozy in their denim jacket, pair it with statement shorts.
#3 Everlane Stretch Denim
Why I love it: Once the calendar says September 1, I instantly react and slip into my denim jeans. Everlane just released s-t-r-e-t-c-h denim to get us all excited for fall denim. Yes, please!
#4 Statement Autumn Stripes w/ Sneaks
View this post on Instagram
Opt for statement stripes and sneaks for your cool girl casual this Wednesday
Why I love it: This statement stripe pattern, inspired by a fall-fused palette, will make sure your casual weekend wear exceeds “meh” status.
#5 Paperbag Waist Pants in a Fall Tone
Why I love it: Easy. Breezy.
#6 Plaid
Why I love it: Plaid screams fall-winter, so wearing this seasonal anthem pattern via a dress shines a light to fresh transitional wear.
#7 Jumpsuit
Why I love it: We can finally breathe from floral print dresses that you’ve opted for every summer event. Slip into a jumpsuit to freshen up your event styles this month!
#8 Button-Up Midi Dress
Why I love it: The right way to “casual chic” this month.
#9 Transitional Boots
Why I love it: It’s still way too hot for boots, so I refuse to step into any type of boots during September. But, I am loving these airy styled boots that are perfect for transitional weather. LC’s mules are the cutest!
#10 LC Cabernet Bag
Why I love it: It’s a breath of fresh air and wakes me up. Hello, fall – like for real!
Which fashion styles will you be trying out this month?