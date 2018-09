Elizabeth Tulloch has been cast for the role of Lois Lane in this year’s Arrowverse crossover. According to Comicbook.com, Lois is the love interest to Superman, played by Tyler Hoechlin. Tulloch is best known for her roll as Juliette Silverton/Eve in six seasons of NBC’s Grimm. The Arrowverse crossover will take place over three nights starting Sunday Dec. 9th.