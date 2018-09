Lili Reinhart, star of the CW’s hit series “Riverdale,” is never afraid of being honest about her struggle with cystic acne. In the October issue of Glamour, Reinhart spoke of the ways in which acne has triggered body dysmorphia. “I have a specific type of body dysmorphia that stems from acne. I see any acne on my face as an obsessive thing.” Reinhart shared with the magazine, she had broken down just the night before because of her cystic acne.