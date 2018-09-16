The House with a Clock in its Walls Photo courtesy of Universal

Opening this week at a theatre near you:

The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018) PG

A young, recently orphaned boy named Lewis (Owen Vaccaro), in 1953, moves in with his magical uncle (Jack Black) in an old, creaky house. Their mission is to locate a clock that has the power to bring about the end of the world. The House With a Clock in its Walls Website

What to Watch For: The film was shot in Georgia, including Newnan and Douglasville.

Word on the Street: Cast includes Cate Blanchett, Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

My Take: I have always heard great things about the book by John Bellairs.

The film opens nationwide on Friday.

Life Itself (2018) R

The film centers on a couple (Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde) who go from a college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child. The New York couple go on a journey that spans generations, but these generations are all connected by a single event. Life Itself Website

What to Watch For: The film had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Word on the Street: The outstanding cast includes Olivia Cooke, Mandy Patinkin, Annette Bening, Antonio Banderas, and Jean Smart.

My Take: The film sparked a fierce bidding war between 3 studios, with Amazon Studios winning the rights.

The film opens nationwide on Friday.

Fahrenheit 11/9 (2018) R

Documentary by filmmaker Michael Moore on the 2016 United States presidential election and the presidency of Donald Trump. Michael Moore’s Website

What to Watch For: For a portion of the film, Moore travels to Trump’s Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, where he mingled with guests for fifteen minutes before being escorted off the property.

Word on the Street: The film comes out only six weeks before the November mid-term elections.

My Take: The film is currently at 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with 26 critic reviews.

The film opens nationwide on Friday.

The Children Act (2017) R

As her marriage falls apart, a judge (Emma Thompson) must decide a case where a teenage boy (Fionn Whitehead) is refusing a blood transfusion due to religious principles. The Children Act Website

What to Watch For: The screenplay was written by Ian McEwan based on his book of the same name.

Word on the Street: The film won the Audience Award at the Norwegian International Film Festival.

My Take: With a cast that includes Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, and Ben Chaplin, you know I will be seeing this film.

The film opens in Atlanta area theatres on Friday.

Love, Gilda (2018)

Documentary on the late, beloved comedienne Gilda Radner. Love, Gilda Website

What to Watch For: The film is told in her own words using recently discovered audiotapes.

Word on the Street: Interviewed in the film are Chevy Chase, Lorne Michaels, Laraine Newman, all ordinal members of the first season of Saturday Night Live.

My Take: I can’t wait to see this film, she is one of my all-time favorite comics.

The film opens in Atlanta on Friday exclusively at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema

Five Fingers For Marseilles (2017)

Twenty years ago, Five Fingers (Mduduzi Mabaso) fought brutal police opposition. After fleeing, he is now returning to his South African town, which is under a new threat. Five Fingers for Marseilles Facebook Page

What to Watch For: The film has gotten a couple of nominations at film festivals, including a Best Film nomination at the World Cinema Amsterdam Film Festival.

Word on the Street: This is the first feature film for director Michael Matthew.

My Take: The film is 91 percent audience score with 125 reviews.

The film opens on Friday exclusively at Plaza Theatre

If you can’t go to the theatre this weekend, stay at home and watch movies on Atlanta’s CW:

Sunday

3:00 pm

The Net (1995) Angela (Sandra Bullock) is a systems analyst who comes across a conspiracy that has wide-ranging implications. Now her life is being threatened. Can the hacker survive being hacked?