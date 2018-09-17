Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Thank-you @womenshistory for having me at your wonderful brunch yesterday. I left with a happy, hopeful heart. So inspiring💓 pic.twitter.com/C5L5qAwKxJ — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahmjeffery3) September 16, 2018

I swear to god trying to make my ponytail look perfect every single day while also having OCD is going to send me over the edge. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 11, 2018

‘Nachos and sangria and nachos and sangria and nachos and sangria and nachos’ is my happy place. — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) September 15, 2018

Went to yoga for the first time three years. Still don’t like it AND people who can do the “pretzel” have replaced snakes as my greatest fear. Horrifying. — Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) September 14, 2018

Officially started work on the crossover today. pic.twitter.com/yh7LSDqBx1 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 14, 2018

Our brilliant morgue consultant Lisa is playing a corpse for us today. And she’s teaching us some top shelf season five DIVA etiquette 💁🏼‍♀️ #BehindtheBrains #iZombie #craft pic.twitter.com/lLKdJ8Tkj3 — Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) September 13, 2018

After 5 seasons of @CWiZombie, 40 hair dyes and no less 120 hours in the chair, I’m quitting showbiz and opening a salon called “Hairy Styles” It’s time to move on. pic.twitter.com/lP40NmkQhP — David Anders (@QuestionAnders) September 11, 2018

Looking into trips for when I’m done filming… Where’s your favorite place to travel?! ✈️ — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) September 14, 2018

