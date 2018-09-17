Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cinema Blend highlights Felicity’s new do on Arrow!

arrow felicty hair CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

Newsweek shows photo of The Flash‘s XS in action!

flash season 5 nora west allen xs CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

Cinema Blend details how Riverdale is working music into the new season!

josie CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

POPSUGAR introduces the new show Legacies to Vampire Diaries fans!

legacies tv show cast CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

TVLine sheds light on Craig Parker who is joining the cast of Charmed!

charmed casting CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

POPSUGAR admits All American is their new fave CW show!

all american tv show cast CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

Bustle confirms the rumors of a love triangle returning to Jane the Virgin!

382ce83c 2c8d 407d 8697 0a7ea102842b jav417c 0358bc CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

Comicbook.com shares how the Wayward Sisters will make an appearance on the new season of Supernatural!

sn1310c 0078b CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

Supernatural — “Wayward Sisters” — Image Number: SN1310c_0078.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Clark Backo as Patience, Yadira Guevara – Prip as Kaia and Kathryn Newton as Claire — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved

TVLine shares photos of Archie’s mom defending him in court during the new season of Riverdale!

riverdale season 3 premiere mary archie molly ringwald CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

Riverdale — “Chapter Thirty-Six: Labor Day” — Image Number: RVD301b_0217.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Molly Ringwald as Mary Andrews, KJ Apa as Archie and Robin Givens as Sierra McCoy — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Variety gets excited for Elizabeth Tulloch being cast as Lois Lane in CW’s Arrowverse crossover!

elizabethtulloch CW Talk Around the Net: 9/10 9/16/18

