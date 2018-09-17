Arrow -- \"Shifting Allegiances\" -- Image Number: AR620b_0195.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Daniel Power/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
According to SFGate, there are new faces coming to the “Arrow” universe. “Arrow” star Stephen Amell’s wife, Cassandra Jean Amell will be joining the cast in December. Cassandra will be playing Nora Fries, wife of Mr. Freeze during The CW’s big crossover event. This will be an introduction to Ruby Rose’s version of Batwoman. Additionally, it will mark the return of Tyler Hoechlin as Superman.