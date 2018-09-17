The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

All American - Show Description

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

'Supergirl': Kara Airs Out Her Frustrations Over Mon-El in Season 3 Deleted SceneET exclusively premieres a never-before-seen moment from season three, featuring Melissa Benoist, Chyler and Chris Wood.

9 Shows You Should Watch if You LOVE RiverdaleWe’re sharing 9 shows you should watch if you love Riverdale, right here on Listed.

Burden of Truth - "Hang Together"

A Simple Favor is Simply ThrillingPeople will compare A Simple Favor to other thrillers like Gone Girl and A Girl on the Train. While there are similarities, A Simple Favor is much more outrageous and offbeat than its predecessors.

The Cast of Dynasty: Then and Now

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - Show Description