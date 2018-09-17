Comments
Masters of Illusion -- "All About the Benjamins and One Switcheroo" -- Image MOI511_0002 -- Pictured: Shoot Ogawa -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.
THE BIG SWITCH — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jarrett and Raja, Shoot Ogawa, Spidey, Rick Smith, Jr, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Greg Frewin and Tommy Wind (#511). Original airdate: Friday, September 21, 2018 @ 8pm