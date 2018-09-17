Supergirl -- \"Far From The Tree\" -- SPG303b_0114.jpg – Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
According to ComicBook.com, Warner Bros. may bring Brainiac back to the big screen. The evil android has been the “planned villain” in a lot of feature films that never made it to production. He was slated to appear in the Kevin Smith-written Superman Lives, but that film died before it ever got off the ground. He was also reportedly the planned antagonist for the sequel to Superman Returns which never happened.