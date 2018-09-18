Comments
Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "Never Trust a Magician" -- Image Number: PEN512_4245.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Teller, Alexandra Duvivier and Penn Jillette -- Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
STAND-UP COMEDIAN CARROT TOP GUEST STARS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Alexandra Duvivier, Christine Barger, Jamie Allan and Christopher Grace. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#512). Original airdate: Monday, September 24, 2018 @ 8pm