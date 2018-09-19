See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

WASHINGTON STATE FAIR on Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 in Puyallup!

Find animals, rides, rodeo, food, and entertainment at Washington State Fair, the largest, oldest, and most popular fair in the state. Closed Tuesdays.

PINTS & PUMPKINS 2018 on Thursday, September 20th, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. PST at Schack Art Center in Everett!

Wet your whistle with a pint in a glass pumpkin patch, while bidding on local artwork, listening to live music, and savoring delicious bites!

FASHION WEEK AT THE BELLEVUE COLLECTION on Thursday, September 20th through Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue!

See fashion on the runway during Fashion Week at Hyatt Regency Bellevue.

THE GREAT WALLINGFORD WURST FEST on Friday, September 21st through Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 in Wallingford!

The Great Wallingford Wurst Festival is an “Octoberfest” style end-of-summer celebration that takes place in September at St. Benedict School. Now in its 35th year, the festival started as a small fundraiser for the school. Today the festival brings more than 10,000 visitors to the Wallingford neighborhood in one weekend. The Wurst Festival features inflatable rides, an array of delicious foods, games for kids of all ages, craft booths, homemade sweets, a book sale, a Biergarten, a raffle, plus live entertainment on an outdoor stage.

FREMONT OKTOBERFEST 2018 on Friday, September 21st through Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 in Fremont!

Fremont Oktoberfest offers 80 kinds of beer with bands for adults. Sunday adds a scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving artists, family events, and free admission for kids & dogs.

KIRKLAND OKTOBERFEST on Friday, September 21st through Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 in Kirkland!

Enjoy beer, sauerkraut, bratwurst, wiener dog races, costume contests, games, and live music at Kirkland Oktoberfest at Kirkland’s Marina Park. Get a ticket that includes beer, or buy beer separately.

SEATTLE SKETCHFEST 2018 on Friday, September 21st through Sunday, September 29th, 2018 at the Market Theater in Seattle!

SketchFest Seattle, the world’s ORIGINAL sketch comedy festival, comes roaring back with a brand new festival for 2018 at our new home at Unexpected Productions! Every year, SketchFest Seattle brings together the most talented and hilarious comedians we can find from across the globe, pair them with the best and brightest already KILLING it in town, to curate the most magical laugh-a-minute fest in the Northwest.

LOCAL SIGHTINGS FILM FESTIVAL 2018 on Friday, September 21st through Sunday, September 29th, 2018 at Northwest Film Forum on Capitol Hill!

Local Sightings is the Northwest’s premier showcase of new films, putting homegrown talent in front of Seattle audiences and connecting artists from Alaska to Oregon in a weeklong celebration of cinema from the region. Produced by Northwest Film Forum, the festival features new feature and short films, juried prizes, industry events, filmmaker workshops, live performances, and an opening night party fit for such a milestone edition. Local Sightings is programmed via a competitive selection process, and Northwest Film Forum awards juried prizes at the festival to local filmmakers, that include cash grants, additional screening opportunities and in-kind post-production services and gear access.

15TH ANNUAL SUSTAINABLE BALLARD FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ballard Commons Park!

Sustainable Ballard Festival offers music, food trucks, a tea garden, environmental exhibits and workshops, and a family bike expo in Ballard Commons Park.

RUN THE MOUNTAIN 2018 on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 at Squak Mountain State Park!

Sample local craft beer and see military tanks both moving and on display during Tanktoberfest in the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum at Paine Field in Everett for age 21+.

TANKTOBERFEST on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum in Everett!

WARRIOR DASH on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 at Carnation Farms in Carnation!

Overcome mud, fire, ropes, and barricades to complete the 3.2 mile Warrior Dash for a medal, T-shirt, and after-party at Carnation Farms.

CAT VIDEO FEST 2018 on Saturday, September 22nd and Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Curated by award-winning local filmmaker Will Braden (“Henri le Chat Noir” creator and writer), the Internet Cat Video Festival features over 85 viral cat videos in one engaging and exciting non stop parade of **squee!** that will leave you with a smile on your face and a purr in your heart!

AN INCREDIBLE FEAST on Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Urban Horticulture!

This extremely popular annual fundraiser features over fifteen of Seattle’s best and most innovative chefs, paired with market farmers to create an incredible feast of unique and delicious bites, showcasing fresh farm ingredients. PLUS: local breweries, wineries, lovely music, carnival style games and a fabulous silent auction. (Note: this event is 21 and over only.)

Have a great week!