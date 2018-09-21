It’s officially fall tomorrow, which means we can no longer deny that the lazy days of summer are in the past. The leaves are changing, there is a crisp breeze floating through the air and back-to-school is fully under way. This means we need some solid after school treats to get us back into the routine! Check out the below recipes for some great snack options and let us know what you make!

1. Raw Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Superfood Bars from Love & Lemons

These bars pack some good sweets and some good health! First off hello to some delicious peanut butter and cookie dough. Then add in superfoods like dates, cacao and walnuts and you’ll be sitting pretty on a good snack right there. Recipe here

2. Popcorn Party Mix from Smitten Kitchen

This is like trail mix, but party style. And it comes with popcorn so it can double up for a much needed evening study break with friends and a movie! Recipe here

3. Snickerdoodle Almond Butter from Iowa Girl Eats

What’s more classic than sliced apples and a dip after school? And these come with some autumn flavor (brown sugar and cinnamon woohoo)! Recipe here

4. Avocado Toast from Cookie + Kate

Avocado toast has swept the nation as the breakfast of champions. Why can’t it also be the snack of champions?? We don’t think it’s an issue especially when this recipe gives some variations on the classic recipe. Recipe here

5. Apple Manchego Chorizo from A Cozy Kitchen

Sometimes you need a little more meat to your afternoon snack. This snack checks off that box (quite literally because there’s meat in it). It’s cheesy and crunchy and oh so yummy. Recipe here

6. Baked Zucchini Chips from Damn Delicious

These involve some baking, but settle down on your protest because they’re worth the effort (and it’s not a huge effort anyway). Plus you can call home to mom and tell her you’re eating healthy at school because these have vegetables in them. Recipe here

7. Triple Chocolate Cookies from Smitten Kitchen

We knew you were hoping cookies would make this list because they’re a staple snack. Don’t forget the milk with these TRIPLE the chocolate cookies! Recipe here

8. Buffalo Hummus Stuffed Sweet Pepper Poppers from Iowa Girl Eats

This snack looked almost too colorful to eat, but the minute we saw hummus, all concerns were brushed to the side. These will disappear in a jiffy. Recipe here