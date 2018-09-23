Opening this week at a theatre near you:

Smallfoot (2018) PG

Migo (Channing Tatum) is a Yeti who is convinced that he saw a ‘Smallfoot’ also known as a human. He goes on a quest to prove to his friends and family that humans do exist. Smallfoot Website

What to Watch For: Cast includes James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Danny DeVito, Gina Rodriquez, and Patricia Heaton.

Word on the Street: This is the first feature film for co-director and longtime animator Jason Reisig.

My Take: I really like the films that Warner Animation Group puts out.

Opens nationwide on Friday.

Night School (2018) PG-13

A group of troublemakers are forced to attend night school taught by a no-nonsense teacher (Tiffany Haddish). Night School Website

What to Watch For: The outstanding cast includes Kevin Hart, Brooke Butler, Keith David, Taran Killam, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Word on the Street: The film was shot in Atlanta, GA.

My Take: You know I will be seeing this film because of one of my favorite comedians, Mary Lynn Raiskub.

Opens nationwide on Friday.

Colette (2018) R

Colette (Keira Knightley) is pushed by her husband (Dominic West) to write novels under his name. When the novels become a success, she fights to be known as the writer of the books, challenging gender norms. Colette Website

What to Watch For: Director and co-writer Wash Westmoreland has been trying to make this film since 2001.

Word on the Street: The film was nominated for a Special Presentation Award at the 2018 Tronto International Film Festival.

My Take: I am always interested to see any film that Keira Knightley is in.

Opening in Atlanta on Friday.

Hell Fest (2018) R

A masked serial killer turns a horror-themed amusement park into his personal killing zone. Hell Fest Website

What to Watch For: The film is directed by Gregory Plotkin, who edited the Academy Award-winning film Get Out (2017) and directed Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015).

Word on the Street: The killer’s mask was designed by the same team that did the killer’s mask for “‘Happy Death Day’ (2017) and ‘Scream’ (1996).

My Take: It’s that time of year for horror films.

Opens nationwide on Friday.

Science Fair (2018) PG

Documentary about nine students from around the world trying to win an international science fair. Science Fair Website

What to Watch For: The film has done incredibly well on the Film Festival circuit, winning eight times, including two Audience Awards at the Portland International Film Festival (2018).

Word on the Street: This is the first feature film for Cristina Costantini, who has produced several award-winning documentaries.

My Take: Several of my friends have been raving about this film since they saw it at the 2018 Sidewalk Film Festival, where it won the Best Family Film.

Opens exclusively on Friday at Regal Tara Cinemas 4

Blaze (2018) R

The life and loves of country musician Blaze Foley (Ben Dickey), the best singer/songwriter you have never heard off. Blaze Website

What to Watch For: The film is directed by four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke.

Word on the Street: The film is based on a true story about Austin, Texas singer-songwriter Blaze Foley.

My Take: I will be interested to see this film about a tragic story of an artist that never got the acclaim or respect that he deserved.

The film opens exclusively on Friday at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Documentary on accomplished artist Yayoi Kusama, from her humble beginnings to her becoming an internationally renowned artist. Kusama: Infinity Website

What to Watch For: The film was nominated for Grand Jury Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Word on the Street: Kusama is called the Princess of Polka Dots, for her use of polka dots in her artwork.

My Take: I find it interesting that Kusama is now in her eighties and has lived in a mental institution for the past thirty years in Japan.

The film opens Friday exclusively at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema

If you can’t make it to the theatre this weekend, then stay at home and watch movies on Atlanta’s CW:

Sunday

3:00 pm

The Devils Own (1997) Frankie McGuire (Brad Pitt) is one of the world’s deadliest assassins who work for the IRA. He is sent to America under a fake name to buy weapons on the black market. He strikes up a friendship with Tom O’Meara (Harrison Ford), a New York cop who doesn’t know Frankie’s real life. Now, Frankie must choose between the bond he has made with Tom and his IRA way of life.