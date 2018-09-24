Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

CinemaBlend shows Supergirl teaming up with Psi & Livewire in these deleted scenes!

supergirl CW Talk Around the Net: 9/17 9/23/18

Hollywood Reporter gives us all the details from season 2 of Black Lightning so far!

blk101d 0100r 1 CW Talk Around the Net: 9/17 9/23/18

Black Lightning — “Dark Matter of My Brain” — Image BLK101d_0100 — Pictured: Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning — Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Hollywood Reporter highlights Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom and her take on adding Skylar Astin to the cast!

skylar astin CW Talk Around the Net: 9/17 9/23/18

Newsweek dissects the new mystery archer in Arrow season 7 according to the new trailer!

green arrow longbow hunters int CW Talk Around the Net: 9/17 9/23/18

‘Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters’ by Mike Grell.
DC

EW.com gives their take on Riverdale this season: True Detective meets Dungeons & Dragons!

riverdale CW Talk Around the Net: 9/17 9/23/18

CinemaBlend gets excited about The Flash‘s Grant Gustin revealing details about the new season 5 villain!

flash CW Talk Around the Net: 9/17 9/23/18

EW.com shares that Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez is to direct an episode of Charmed!

gina rodriguez CW Talk Around the Net: 9/17 9/23/18

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT

Hollywood Reporter names the new villain of DC‘s Crossover!

jeremy davies getty h 2018 CW Talk Around the Net: 9/17 9/23/18

Paul Archuleta/Getty

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s