Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

CinemaBlend shows Supergirl teaming up with Psi & Livewire in these deleted scenes!

Hollywood Reporter gives us all the details from season 2 of Black Lightning so far!

Hollywood Reporter highlights Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom and her take on adding Skylar Astin to the cast!

Newsweek dissects the new mystery archer in Arrow season 7 according to the new trailer!

EW.com gives their take on Riverdale this season: True Detective meets Dungeons & Dragons!

CinemaBlend gets excited about The Flash‘s Grant Gustin revealing details about the new season 5 villain!

EW.com shares that Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez is to direct an episode of Charmed!

Hollywood Reporter names the new villain of DC‘s Crossover!