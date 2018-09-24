Comments
Masters of Illusion -- "A Symphony of Magic" -- Image MOI512_0001 -- Pictured: Ed Alonzo -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.
SOUND OF SILENCE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Billy Kidd, Nathan Burton, Chipper Lowell, Andi Gladwin, Jason Bird and Greg Frewin (#512). Original airdate: Friday, September 28, 2018 @ 8pm