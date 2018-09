The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

The 10 Most Anticipated Fall MoviesGet excited for the most anticipated movies this fall.

Camila Mendes Interview "Musical Memories"Riverdale returns Wednesday, October 10th.

Masters of Illusion - Show Description

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Guest Stars & Skylar Astin AdditionRachel Bloom Talks 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Guest Stars & Skylar Astin Addition

Burden of Truth - "Home to Roost"

"Archie's Knife" KJ Apa InterviewRiverdale returns Wednesday, October 10th.

Lili Reinhart Interview "Betty's Evil Legacy"Riverdale returns with all new episodes Wednesday, October 10th.