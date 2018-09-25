See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SKETCHFEST SEATTLE on Thursday, September 27th through Saturday, September 29th, 2018 at Market Theater in Post Alley!

SketchFest Seattle, the world’s ORIGINAL sketch comedy festival, comes roaring back with a brand new festival for 2018 at our new home at Unexpected Productions! Every year, SketchFest Seattle brings together the most talented and hilarious comedians we can find from across the globe, pair them with the best and brightest already KILLING it in town, to curate the most magical laugh-a-minute fest in the Northwest.

FRENCH CINEMA NOW on Thursday, September 27th through Thursday, October 4th, 2018 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Showcasing more than 17 films from five countries and four continents, our 7th French Cinema Now features legendary directors like Agnès Jaoui, Laurent Tirard, and Xavier Giannoli working alongside the new wave of filmmakers such as Meryem Benm’Barek, Victor Saint Macary, Ian Lagarde, and Carine Tardieu.

CARLETON FARMS BREWFEST on Friday, September 28th through Saturday, September 29th, 2018 at Carleton Farms!

Come join at the Annual Carleton Farm Fall Festival kickoff Brew Fest on Sept. 28th and 29th! Local breweries serve up their best brews with a few distilleries and wines while you take in the vista views of the pumpkin patch and farm scenery while listening to good music. The Brew Fest Tasting Area takes place in our beautiful event barn and courtyard area. Burgers, fries, nachos and pumpkin donuts are available for purchase. On Saturday the 29th, parents can partake in Brew Fest, while kids enjoy Carleton’s Pumpkinland. Please note that there are additional costs that apply for Carleton’s Pumpkinland Activities. Carleton’s Pumpkinland opens Sept. 29th.

HAWKTOBERFEST 2018 on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Kent!

Visit Hawktoberfest to “cheer on our favorite Seattle football team with a vibrant display of team-themed vehicles” on Railroad Avenue in downtown Kent.

SEATTLE’s 31ST ANNUAL FESTA ITALIANA on Saturday, September 29th through Sunday, September 30th, 2018 at the Seattle Center!

Welcome to Seattle’s 31st Annual Festa Italiana! Festa Italiana is an all-volunteer community organization which produces an annual series of events the last week of September, culminating in a FREE Italian Festival at Seattle Center. Since 1988, Festa Italiana has been celebrating the cultural roots of Italians and Italian-Americans in the Pacific Northwest by promoting the arts, the food and the culture that are uniquely Italian.

MILL CREEK TOWN CENTER BEER AND WINE WALK on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mill Creek Town Center!

Stroll Main Street and sample the northwest’s finest boutique wines and local breweries. Enjoy sipping, shopping and socializing at this fun event. Tickets available in advance online at www.tinyurl.com/millcreekfun for $25.00. Tickets available at the door for $35.00 while supplies last. Admission includes 10 tastings and glass. We did sell out last time so get your tickets in advance if you want to go!

13TH TASVEER SOUTH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL from Friday, September 28th through Sunday, October 7th, 2018 in Seattle!

See films made in or about Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, which has an opening gala and closing night awards.

STEINS & STEINS PUYALLUP’S ART WINE & BREW TOUR on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 in Downtown Puyallup!

Grab your spouse, friends or significant other and join in for this great annual event! This year they change it up a bit by adding craft beers and ciders to the tasting offers!

CIDER SWIG – GREATER PENINSULA CIDER FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 from 12 to 5 p.m.

The Cider Swigreturns to Gig Harbor on National Public Lands Day 2018. Two dozen regional cidermakers will present a range of 90+ hard ciders to the growing community of cider lovers and the cider-curious alike traveling from near and far to join in a day of sampling the best ciders west of the Mississippi!

NORTHWEST TEA FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 29th through Sunday, September 30th, 2018 at Exhibition Hall, Seattle Center!

Join in for a fun and educational two-day event showcasing the multifaceted world of tea. The goal of the festival is to provide experiences covering all aspects of tea, from the cultural to the historical and the sensory to the scientific. The festival is appropriate for people of all ages and all levels of tea experience, from mildly curious folks to passionate, life-long aficionados.

WOODEN BOATS FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 29th through Sunday, September 30th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at The Center for Wooden Boats in South Lake Union!

The Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival celebrates the history, the craft, and the culture of traditional wooden boats, large and small. There’s nothing stuffy about it. This is an old-fashioned, down-home, waterfront event where everything is fun, and most things are free: classic sailboats & motorboats you jump aboard and meet the owners; tours of Lake Union on our historic fleet; hands-on games for the entire family; educational exhibits; maritime retail vendors; live music all day; beer garden; and a fine array of Seattle’s famed food trucks!

MICHELMASSE FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 29th through Sunday, September 30th, 2018 from Noon to 5:00 p.m. at Clamlann Medieval Village!

Michelmasse Festival features craft shops, puppets, cider pressing, music, dance, and lunch (or reserve dinner) at Camlann Medieval Village in Carnation.

HAUNTED HOUSES & ATTRACTIONS

WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST on Friday, September 28th through Sunday, October 28th, 2018 at Wild Waves!

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park gets a SPOOKTACULAR makeover, and re-opens the park gates weekends from Sept. 28 – Oct. 28. Thrill seekers can navigate through the park with more than 25 rides in the DARK, and 3 haunted attractions! PLUS, little goblins can play in Booville – a scare-free zone!

FRIGHT HOUSE STATION on Friday, September 28th through Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 in Tacoma!

Halloween is great with all the candy and costumes and vandalism and such. Yet it can be even better by shrieking like a loon and watching your best friend faint and lose bladder control. Dare TWO haunted houses for a full night of fright! Both Shadows and The Redemption each have their own style and story to appeal to just about anyone.

GEORGETOWN MORGUE on Friday, September 28th through November 3rd, 2018 in Georgetown (check schedule for exact dates)!

The Georgetown Morgue of Seattle is a facility for tragic stories of death. It has a history of thousands of funeral preparations, cremations, etc. and is transformed yearly into one of the scariest haunted house attractions in Seattle! This year, the landlord has opened a portion of the morgue the public has not seen in decades…the area containing the body lockers.

MARIS FARMS THE HAUNTED WOODS on Saturday, September 29th through October 2018 at Buckley Farm!

The 2018 Maris Farms Haunted Woodsis sure to provide thrills and chills to all who dare visit the Buckley farm this fall! The Haunted Woods is a 35-minute creepy quest through the corn with around-the-corner, emotional roller coaster thrills through the forest.

Enjoy your week!