Enter to win one (1) complimentary Blu-Ray/DVD of THE FIRST PURGE!

Click here to enter!

Please note:

Enter all of the information in the link above for your chance to win a copy of the THE FIRST PURGE DVD. THE FIRST PURGE is released on Tuesday October 2nd. Winners will be mailed notified via email by Monday, October 1st. Not everyone will win. Limit one entry per person.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 9/17 via this form. Winners will be selected via a random drawing and notified by email. One prize per person per household. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. Universal Home Entertainment, Allied Integrated Marketing and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

THE FIRST PURGE

Synopsis:

Blumhouse Productions welcomes you to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

Movie website: https://www.uphe.com/movies/the-first-purge

DVD Release Date: Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018