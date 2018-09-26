NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Melissa Benoist attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist is feeling the love in Paris! Access Online shares that The stunning star is in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, but it looks like she turned her working vacation into a fall getaway with her boyfriend and co-star Chris Wood. Melissa posted a cute pic on her Instagram on Tuesday where she and Chris are snuggled in close and looking happier than ever together. She captioned the sweet picture, “au revoir 🇫🇷 love, Benoist.