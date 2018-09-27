Filed Under:Burden of Truth, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw
Burden of Truth -- "Cause in Fact" -- Image Number: BRT1_Ep10_0044.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Nicola Correia-Damude as Diana Evans and Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley -- Photo: ÃÂ© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

SEASON FINALE

BARRELS OF CASH – Using the law to her advantage, Joanna finds herself back in the game and decides to play her trump card. After executing her big move, the industrial company proposes a new offer. The plaintiffs must decide whether it’s time to settle or time to demand more. The episode was directed by Grant Harvey and Doug Mitchell and written by Brad Simpson (#110).   The CW original airdate: Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 @ 8pm

