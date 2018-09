According to SF Gate, The CW’s hit show Riverdale is going to have a flashback episode in the upcoming third season. One of the stars of Riverdale, Lili Reinhart will portray the younger version of Betty Cooper’s mom Alice, played by Mädchen Amick in the present day. The flashback episode is titled “The Midnight Club,” and it will is an homage to the movie “The Breakfast Club.” Reinhart says she used the original “Twin Peaks” as inspiration for getting into character for her flashback role.