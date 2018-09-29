In the pic, Hanks is seen smiling happily in a bright red sweater pulled over a buttoned-up shirt and tie over khaki pants. This is the familiar outfit Fred Rogers is remembered for wearing. Hanks also sports gray-dyed hair and eyebrows, making him look even more like the beloved TV personality for the untitled film.

The movie will focus on Rogers’ unlikely friendship with journalist Tom Junod, who got to know the television personality while writing a profile on him for Esquire magazine in 1998. According to Sony, the flick hits theaters in October 2019.