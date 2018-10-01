Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Set life is SO hard. #crazyexgirlfriend

A post shared by Scott Michael Foster (@scottmfoster) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my dude.

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

View this post on Instagram

au revoir 🇫🇷 love, Benoist

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

View this post on Instagram

#TBT Selfie Edition 😇

A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

See you next week!

