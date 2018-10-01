View this post on Instagram

#BTS #crazyexgirlfriend #season4 @donna_lynne_champlin and I enjoying some screen time together. This woman is all kinds of wonderful. #PaulaAndJosh #Selfie #Jelfie #ItsAThingNow #NotReally #OkMaybe ❤️🙌🏼🎥🥨🎶🕺🏻💃🏼