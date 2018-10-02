Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Variety chats with the showrunner of Black Lightning on police brutality, family separation & consequences surfacing in Season 2!
EW.com gets a first look at Crazy-Ex Girlfriend‘s Season 4 guest star!
Entertainment Tonight spreads the news about Lil Mama joining the cast of All American!
Cinema Blend blushes through photos of Stephen Amell from the new season of Arrow!
Cinema Blend highlights the news of Shadowhunter‘s Katherine McNamara casting in the 7th season of Arrow!
Collider previews the first image from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4th season!
Cinema Blend contemplates the Arrow-verse crossover title and what it could mean for Gotham City!
Deadline gets excited about the news of Black Lightning‘s Kearran Giovanni to recur on season to of the series!