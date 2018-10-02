Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Variety chats with the showrunner of Black Lightning on police brutality, family separation & consequences surfacing in Season 2!

blk109a 0303b CW Talk Around the Net: 9/24 9/30/18

Black Lightning — “The Book of Little Black Lies” — Image BLK109a_0303b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce and Christine Adams as Lynn — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

EW.com gets a first look at Crazy-Ex Girlfriend‘s Season 4 guest star!

cxgf CW Talk Around the Net: 9/24 9/30/18

Entertainment Tonight spreads the news about Lil Mama joining the cast of All American!

lil mama getty 1024428972 CW Talk Around the Net: 9/24 9/30/18

Getty Images

Cinema Blend blushes through photos of Stephen Amell from the new season of Arrow!

arrow stephen amell CW Talk Around the Net: 9/24 9/30/18

Stephen Amell stars in “Arrow” (credit: The CW)

Cinema Blend highlights the news of Shadowhunter‘s Katherine McNamara casting in the 7th season of Arrow!

katherine mcnamara CW Talk Around the Net: 9/24 9/30/18

Collider previews the first image from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4th season!

legends of tomorrow season 4 episode 1 image 4 600x401 CW Talk Around the Net: 9/24 9/30/18

Cinema Blend contemplates the Arrow-verse crossover title and what it could mean for Gotham City!

batwoman CW Talk Around the Net: 9/24 9/30/18

Deadline gets excited about the news of Black Lightning‘s Kearran Giovanni to recur on season to of the series!

kearran giovanni 3 CW Talk Around the Net: 9/24 9/30/18

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s