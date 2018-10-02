See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

GEEKWIRE SUMMIT 2018 now through Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Seattle!

The 2018 GeekWire Summit, taking place in downtown Seattle on Oct. 1-3, is one of the country’s premier technology conferences, bringing together more than 900 innovators, entrepreneurs, business executives, media and tech leaders to explore the future of the innovation economy.

13TH TASVEER SOUTH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL from Friday, September 28th through Sunday, October 7th, 2018 in Seattle!

See films made in or about Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, which has an opening gala and closing night awards.

TACOMA FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, October 4th through Thursday, October 11th, 2018 mostly at the Grand Cinema in Tacoma!

TFF gathers the best in new, independent films, because never-before-seen storytelling and perspectives deserve to be shared and celebrated.

GREAT PUMPKIN BEER FESTIVAL on Friday, October 5th and Saturday, October 6th, 2018 at the Seattle Center!

2018 marks the 14th year for the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival and 100% of the proceeds will once again benefit Fred Hutch! They invite you to join them at the Seattle Center, where 80+ pumpkin beers (plus a couple surprises) from near and far will be poured, including twenty or so from Elysian’s pumpkin-crazed brewers.

BIER ON THE PIER on Friday, October 5th and Saturday, October 6th, 2018 in Anacortes!

Anacortes Bier on the Pier offers beer, cider, food, and live music on the waterfront for age 21+.

AMERICA’S LARGEST FESTIVAL OF BEEF! on Friday, October 5th through Sunday, October 7th, 2018 in South Lake Union!

Cowabunga is a series of four ticketed tasting events and chef competitions featuring beef at South Lake Union for age 21+ (except Sunday brunch is all ages).

14TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST NORTHWEST on Friday, October 5th through Sunday, October 7th, 2018 at Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup!

Oktoberfest Northwest, presented by Evergreen Eye Center, hosts Western Washington’s largest Munich-style festival with Munich Festhalle and the expanded NEW Bavarian Hall, and is the Northwest’s Exclusive Home of Hammerschlagen®. Oktoberfest NW started back in 2004 and ever since then the festival has brought guests an authentic Oktoberfest celebration including German food, bier, dance and entertainment to guests. This is the Oktoberfest event you won’t want to miss!

DUNGENESS CRAB & SEAFOOD FESTIVAL on Friday, October 5th through Sunday, October 7th, 2018 in Port Angeles!

The festival celebrates not only the aquaculture, agriculture and maritime traditions of the breathtaking Olympic Peninsula, but brings food, art, music, Native American activities, and children’s events into one spectacular 3-day event for everyone! Located on the gorgeous Port Angeles waterfront next to Olympic National Park and a short ferry ride from sparkling Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, the event celebrates the world-famous Dungeness Crab, named after the nearby village of Dungeness, and the bounty of the sea. Featuring 14 restaurants, cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs, Chowder Cook-Off, the Grab-A-Crab Derby, local wine and beer, craft and merchant vendors, live music, and many more events. Rain or shine, this is the “party” of the season and, admission, as always, is FREE!



SEATTLE LATINO FILM FESTIVAL on Friday, October 5th through Saturday, October 13th, 2018 at various theaters around Seattle!

Each October, SLFF celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. On October 5, 2018, The Seattle Latino Film Festival will enhance the celebration with an exciting Festival opening night gala, including a special movie showing, Q&A, television media presence, and special guests. Each year, a different spotlight country is selected, and this year we will honor filmmakers from Spain. The festival includes educational workshops and scholar talks with our international guests.

LEAVENWORTH OKTOBERFEST 2018 on Friday, October 5th through Sunday, October 20th, 2018 in Leavenworth!

Leavenworth Oktoberfest has free shuttles in town, live music, family activities, arts and crafts, German food, and beer!

SRS ROBOTHON on Saturday, October 6th, 2018 at Seattle Center!

Robothon promises to be a really exciting day of robotic competition.

BOTHELL UNDERGROUND BEER FESTIVAL 2018 on Saturday, October 6th, 2018 from 12 Noon to 6:00 p.m. at Bothell City Hall Garage in Bothell!

Celebrate great beers & ciders, delicious food, and music at the 5th annual Bothell Beer Festival! Due to overwhelming requests we are again holding the event underground in the Bothell City Hall Garage!! Bring your friends and come experience this cool rain-free industrial environment!

FIFE HARVEST FESTIVAL on Saturday, October 6th, 2018 in Fife!

Since 2005, the Fife Harvest Festival has grown to become the largest community celebration in Fife with over 5,000 participants. This year the Harvest Festival will take place Saturday, October 6, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dacca Park. The Harvest Festival hosts all kinds of arts, crafts, foods, performances, and vendors, and is fun for all ages.

BRICKCON PUBLIC EXHIBITION on Saturday, October 6th through Sunday, October 7th, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall!

View thousands of models created by adult LEGO® Hobbyists from around the nation and the world! Build your own masterpieces with LEGO® parts at our Building Zone! Purchase current, past and custom LEGO® sets, parts and minifigs at our Brick Bazaar!

SALMON DAYS on Saturday, October 6th through Sunday, October 7th, 2018 in Issaquah!

The giant Issaquah Salmon Days Festival celebrates the annual return of salmon to the Issaquah State Salmon Hatchery with arts and crafts, kids’ carnival rides, a food court, entertainment, and a parade.

37TH ANNUAL OYSTER FEST on Saturday October 6th through Sunday, October 7th, 2018 in Shelton!

Oysters, wines, microbrews, live music and so much more come together for two days every year on the first weekend in October. Hosted by the Shelton Skookum Rotary Club Foundation and attended by thousands, OysterFest is home to the West Coast Oyster Shucking Championships and is Washington State’s official seafood festival.

FALL FESTIVAL 2018 on Saturday, October 6th, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Occidental Square in Seattle!

Looking for something free and fun for the whole family? Join us for Fall Festival in Occidental Square. Kids of all ages can find something to enjoy at Fall Festival: petting zoo, pumpkin patch, face painter, airbrush artist, balloon twister, topsy turvy obstacle course, hula hoop dancer, caricatures, and pumpkin activity for kids.

EQUINE LIFE SOLUTIONS MEDIEVAL FESTIVAL on Sunday, October 7th, 2018 in Bothell!

The Seattle Knights joust at 1 and 4 p.m., mounted archers compete, and vendors sell medieval-themed art at Medieval Fair at Holly Farm in Bothell.

HAUNTED HOUSES & ATTRACTIONS

WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST on Friday, September 28th through Sunday, October 28th, 2018 at Wild Waves!

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park gets a SPOOKTACULAR makeover, and re-opens the park gates weekends from Sept. 28 – Oct. 28. Thrill seekers can navigate through the park with more than 25 rides in the DARK, and 3 haunted attractions! PLUS, little goblins can play in Booville – a scare-free zone!

FRIGHT HOUSE STATION on Friday, September 28th through Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 in Tacoma!

Halloween is great with all the candy and costumes and vandalism and such. Yet it can be even better by shrieking like a loon and watching your best friend faint and lose bladder control. Dare TWO haunted houses for a full night of fright! Both Shadows and The Redemption each have their own style and story to appeal to just about anyone.

GEORGETOWN MORGUE on Friday, September 28th through November 3rd, 2018 in Georgetown (check schedule for exact dates)!

The Georgetown Morgue of Seattle is a facility for tragic stories of death. It has a history of thousands of funeral preparations, cremations, etc. and is transformed yearly into one of the scariest haunted house attractions in Seattle! This year, the landlord has opened a portion of the morgue the public has not seen in decades…the area containing the body lockers.

MARIS FARMS THE HAUNTED WOODS on Saturday, September 29th through October 2018 at Buckley Farm!

The 2018 Maris Farms Haunted Woods is sure to provide thrills and chills to all who dare visit the Buckley farm this fall! The Haunted Woods is a 35-minute creepy quest through the corn with around-the-corner, emotional roller coaster thrills through the forest.

NILE NIGHTMARES HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Mountlake Terrace!

Join them for a scary good time in October, when they dig up your favorite ghouls and a few newly deceased ones as well! The 2018 Nile Nightmares Haunted House will feature six updated Attractions; The Curse of the Nile, Ballinger Asylum, The Infernum, The Doll House, The 3D Circus and Ice Station 13. Begin your journey at The Curse of the Nile, where the Pharaoh awaits his next victim. If you escape from the tomb, continue on to The Ballinger Asylum where there’s a cell with your name on it waiting for you. Then take a stroll through The Ballinger Cemetery, and face your greatest fear as you approach the gates of Hell themselves at The Infernum. Next put on your 3D Glasses for the 3D Circus and Clown Town Revival. Be careful, because next you may stumble upon an isolated research station located in the frozen Arctic, where something went terribly wrong!

2018 MY MORBID MIND HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Lacey!

My Morbid Mind Haunted House is inside an old barn in Lacey. Kids get candy and see the house with lights turned on.

THOMAS FAMILY FARM HAUNTED HAYRIDE, ESCAPE ROOM AND THREE HAUNTS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Thomas Family Farm has a haunted hayride, an escape room, and three haunts (flashlight corn maze, nightmare on 9 haunted house, and zombie paintball hayride)!

STALKER FARMS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Stalker Farms delivers an immersive haunt experience that is completely unique. With original story lines, trained actors, and talented make up artists, Stalker Farms creates a haunt attraction experience that offers attendees the chance to delve into a horror entertainment that takes them far beyond the typical Halloween haunt attraction. The Stalker Farms haunt tour makes you feel like you are in the middle of a horror movie. Whether you choose to take just part of the tour, or enjoy the entire production, there are plenty of freakishly fun and horrifically entertaining moments that make it completely unforgettable. Sorry about the nightmares, but you get what you paid for!

Enjoy your week!