Night 1 airs Sunday, October 7th @ 8 – 10 p.m. PST
Night 2 airs Monday, October 8th @ 8 – 10 p.m. PST
Now into its eighth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features over 30 of today’s biggest names – across genres and formats. Hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21st and 22nd, the Festival features two 4+ hour nights of non-stop chart-topping hits, musical World Premieres and never-before-seen collaborations from the world’s most iconic and hottest emerging artists. Home to artists like McCartney to Mary J. Blige, Drake to Deadmau5 and Timberlake to Taylor, the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage is the biggest multi-genre music event in the world.