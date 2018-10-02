The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

Gina Rodriguez Was 'Petrified' As Her Man Embarked On Muay Thai Fighting CareerActress Gina Rodriguez apparently dragged her father to her fiance Joe Locicero’s first professional kickboxing match

'First Man': Neil Crashes The LTV ClipA visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost--on Armstrong and on the nation--of one of the most dangerous missions in history - landing a man on the moon.

Gina Rodriguez Can't Stop Smiling Over Engagement to Fiance Joe LociceroThe actress opened up to ET about her engagement at the premiere of her new animated comedy, 'Smallfoot.'

'Life Itself' Packs An Emotional, Yet Boring PunchThis ambitious movie wears its bleeding heart on its sleeve. Unfortunately, it’s too preoccupied with its big idea that it forgets to excite you.

Events This Week in Seattle! 9/24-9/30

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - "Let's Hear it for the Kids"

Karen Gillan Joins Harrison Ford For 'Call of the Wild'The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star has reportedly just landed another classic adventure movie role, and she’s signed on to join Harrison Ford for "Call of the Wild."

Meet CW11 Seattle's Sponsored Race Car Driver, Brittney!