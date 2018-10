Christian Bale become Dick Cheney in trailer for “Vice” biopic Academy Award winner Christian Bale has a knack for disappearing into roles, and the first trailer for “Vice” offers an early look at what might be the actor’s most impressive transformation so far. Written and directed by Adam McKay, who previously won an Academy Award for penning The Big Short screenplay (and was nominated for another Academy Award as the film’s director), Vice profiles former U.S. Vice President, Dick Cheney.