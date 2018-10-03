(CBS/THR/Wochit) Sony’s “Venom” has received negative reactions and reviews. However, according to ComicBook.com, the movie could still have a record breaking weekend. Deadline reports “Venom” is on track for a domestic opening weekend haul between $60-$65 million. Only growing negative reaction from critics online could damper the film’s opening weekend. Potentially bad word of mouth could follow once the film opens in theaters on Thursday night.

“A Star is Born” is expected to cross $30 million or more if Lady Gaga fans show up in force.