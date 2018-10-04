The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Rihanna's 19 Best Paris Fashion Week Looks of All TimeA look at her best showstopping style moments in the fashion capital.

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Supergirl Moves To SundaySupergirl's fourth season kicks off in just under two weeks and The CW wants to make sure fans know that when the Girl of Steel returns she may be the same hero, but it will be a brand new day.

Gina Rodriguez Was 'Petrified' As Her Man Embarked On Muay Thai Fighting CareerActress Gina Rodriguez apparently dragged her father to her fiance Joe Locicero’s first professional kickboxing match

Taron Egerton As Elton John Image ReleasedTaron Egerton has nailed the look of Elton John in the first look from the upcoming biopic/fantasy “Rocketman.”

Riley Keough Tweeted She Wanted To Be Cast In ‘Riverdale,’ And It WorkedActress Riley Keough, who happens to be Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, has been cast in 'Riverdale.' Matt Yurus reports.

Jason Reitman Makes A Movie About A Bizarre 1980's American ElectionJason Reitman talks about the story of American Senator Gary Hart and why he wanted to create 'The Front Runner'.

Necessary Realness: Celebrities That Have Us Seeing RedReese Witherspoon, Gigi and Yolanda Hadid, rock head-to-toe monochromatic red looks.