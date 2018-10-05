Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, supernatural

SEASON 14 PREMIERE

ALL HANDS ON DECK –  Sam enlists everyone’s help in trying to track down Dean, who can literally be anywhere. Meanwhile, Castiel may be in over his head after meeting up with an unreliable source. After being drained of his grace in season 13, Jack is adjusting to life as a human, learning new skills and figuring out how he fits in to this world of hunters. Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1401). Original Airdate: Thursday, October 11, 2018 @ 8pm

