Filed Under:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Season Premiere
Crazy Ex Girlfriend -- "I Want To Be Here" -- Image Number: CEG401b_0072.jpg -- Pictured (top): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca (bottom) Britney Young as Nicky -- Photo: Robert Voets/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

SEASON 4 PREMIERE

SEASON PREMIERE —  Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) confronts the consequences of her guilty plea while an angry Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) seeks solace in a retreat and Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) searches for answers.  Donna Lynne Champlin, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz and Pete Gardner also star. Rachel Bloom wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#401). Original airdate: Friday, October 12th, 2018 @ 9pm

