View this post on Instagram

#tbt when I got to work with one of my childhood idols @seanastin at the #goonieslive reading 2 weeks ago @the_montalban It was such an amazing day getting to work with so many of my favorite actors. Plus we ended up raising $15,000 for @raicestexas !!! Thanks to @molltovcocktail and her amazing team for getting us all together for such a great cause. #somanyblessings #grateful #gooniesneversaydie