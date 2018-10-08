Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

Reporter gets intel from a DC’s Legends of Tomorrow showrunner about all the season 4 changes!

TVLine gets excited about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend spoilers courtesy of Rachel Bloom herself!

Deadline shares the news about Bryce Hodgson becoming a series regular on season 5 of iZombie!

iZombie — “Mac-Liv-Moore” — Image Number: ZMB409b_0140b.jpg — Pictured: Bryce Hodgson as Don — Photo Credit: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Broadway World chats with Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist about her stint on Broadway over the summer!

credit: Joan Marcus

Deadline gives details on Erika Alexander joining Black Lightning‘s season 2!

Bustle applauds Riley Keough’s Twitter game – it landed her a guest appearance on Riverdale!

Entertainment Weekly tells Supernatural fans: TNT to air all-day Supernatural Marathon!

Cinema Blend gets curious about Stephen Amell’s hero role in the Arrow-verse crossover!

E! Online thanks Archie, Veronica, and Jughead for all the OMG moments on Riverdale!

Deadline reviews the new series Charmed!

Charmed — “Pilot”– Image Number: CMD101g_0002r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood and Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera — Photo: The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

