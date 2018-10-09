Burden of Truth -- "Family Ties" -- Image Number: BRT1_Ep4_162.jpg -- Pictured: Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley -- Photo: ÃÂ© 2018 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

THE CW LOOKS AHEAD WITH

ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING FOR SUMMER 2019

The Network Acquires British Drama “Bulletproof” for Summer 2019

“Burden of Truth,” Starring Kristin Kreuk, and the Fantasy-Adventure “The Outpost,”

to Return for Season Two in 2019

The CW Also Orders New Seasons of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion,”

and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

October 9, 2018 (Burbank, CA) – Continuing to bulk up its slate of original summer programming, The CW Network has acquired the British action drama BULLETPROOF from Sky Vision and ordered second seasons of the legal drama BURDEN OF TRUTH, starring Kristin Kreuk, and the fantasy-adventure series THE OUTPOST; all are set to air in Summer 2019. The CW has also ordered new seasons of the hit magic series PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and MASTERS OF ILLUSION, and the classic improv comedy WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? for Summer 2019. Premiere dates and times will be announced later.

Adrenalin-fuelled and packed with compelling characters, BULLETPROOF follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke, “Star Trek: Into Darkness”) and Pike (Ashley Walters, “Top Boy”) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. But the series is more than high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface Bishop and Pike have a lot in common, they are cool, smart and unapologetically street-wise and tough. But even more, they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. However, they come from very different backgrounds and their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force differ as a result.

Pike is an aspirational family man, the son of a decorated police officer who is determined to follow in his father’s footsteps, but not be in his shadow. Meanwhile, Bishop grew up in care homes and on the streets, and never knew his father. Despite these differences Bishop and Pike are bonded by the same moral code and work brilliantly well together even when the chemistry between them looks set to explode. Full of grit and sometimes gloss, Bulletproof is stylish and funny with entertaining, riveting criminal cases in each episode. At its heart though it is a series about the fascinating relationships between fathers and sons, as well as between best friends.

BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo (“Britannia,” “Monsters”), Michele Buck (“Endeavour,” “Midsomer Murders”), Judy Counihan (“No Man’s Land,” “Fresh Meat”), Nick Love (“The Football Factory,” “The Sweeney”), Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. The series was co-funded by Sky’s distribution arm, Sky Vision, who control international rights.

BURDEN OF TRUTH, starring Kristin Kreuk, is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.

BURDEN OF TRUTH is produced by IFC Films and Entertainment One in association with Eagle Vision Inc. with executive producers Ilana Frank (“Rookie Blue,” “Saving Hope”), Adam Pettle (“Rookie Blue”), Jocelyn Hamilton (“Cardinal”), Linda Pope (“Saving Hope”), and Kristin Kreuk (“Beauty And The Beast”).

THE OUTPOST, a fantasy-adventure series from Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment, executive producers Dean Devlin (“Stargate,” “The Librarians”) and Jonathan Glassner (“Stargate SG-1”), follows Talon (Jessica Green, “Ash vs Evil Dead”), the lone survivor of a race called the “Blackbloods.” In a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, Talon must learn to master her supernatural powers, and ally with a Queen who has been in hiding to defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. THE OUTPOST also stars Jake Stormoen (“Extinct,” “Mythica”), Imogen Waterhouse (“Nocturnal Animals,” “Braid”) and Anand Desai-Barochia (“The Tiger Hunter,” “Emmerdale”).

In addition to Devlin and Glassner, THE OUTPOST is executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment’s team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, the team behind the cult favorite “Mythica” films. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment is also producing. The show was created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “How I Met Your Mother”), is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden (“Penn & Teller’s BS – Showtime,” “Penn & Teller Tell A Lie”) and Andrew Golder (“Win Ben Stein’s Money,” “Solitary”), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).

Hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Supergirl,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie”), Gay Blackstone (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009), David Martin (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009, “Marie”), and Al Schwartz (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “The Golden Globe Awards” 2013 and 2014, “The Gulf is Back”), along with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich (“From Rocky to Creed: The Legacy Continues”)

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this comedy improv series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience and host Aisha Tyler, our four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.

Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the U.S. that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.