Events This Week in Seattle! 10/8 10/14

See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

EARSHOT JAZZ FESTIVAL on Wednesday, October 10th through Sunday, November 4th, 2018 in various locations around Seattle!

The Earshot Jazz Festival swings into its 30th edition on October 7 and includes more than 60 distinctive concerts and events in venues all around the city. The festival brings jazz greats from around the world into creative collaboration with area audiences and artists. Earshot celebrates Seattle’s place in the world of jazz with mainstage concerts by our award-winning student ensembles and a strong representation by our renowned resident artists.

MICHELANGELO’S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION on Friday, October 12th through Sunday, October 14th, 2018 in the Tacoma Armory!

FROM ROME TO TACOMA! Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition recreates the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements and will let you experience this art from a new perspective. With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced using state of the art technology. For the observer to fully engage and comprehend the artwork, the paintings have been reproduced in their original sizes. Experience the overwhelming impression with the dimensions of the art, the closeness to the images, and the modern style of the exhibition. As a result, you’ll be able to explore the artwork up close, which is impossible to achieve in the Sistine Chapel.

BOREALIS: A FESTIVAL OF LIGHT on Thursday, October 11th through Sunday, October 14th, 2018 in South Lake Union!

The Borealis Light Arts Collective presents an exhibit of light installations inspired by the theme of Transformation. The work is featured in a self guided walking tour through the South Lake Union neighborhood. Projects come from a rich mix of creative communities including Visual Arts, Theatrical Arts, and Lighting Design.

TACOMA FALL RV SHOW on Thursday, October 11th through Sunday, October 14th, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome!

For 35 years, hundreds of thousands of RV enthusiasts and soon-to-be RV enthusiasts have made the Tacoma Dome their one-stop shopping destination for new and used RV’s of all sizes and descriptions. Featuring the area’s top RV dealers, you’ll find just what you’re looking for under one-roof. It’s all here, Class A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, tear drop trailers, fifth wheels, pop-ups and campers all on display in the newly renovated Tacoma Dome. Inside and outside displays allow hundreds of units to be presented at the area’s largest fall RV show.

TWIST: SEATTLE QUEER FILM FESTIVAL on Thursday, October 11th through Sunday, October 21st, 2018 at various cinema locations around Seattle!

Formerly known as the Seattle Lesbian & Gay Film Festival, Twist begins with a reception and after-party on opening night (Oct. 11), and it screens feature films and shorts in four theaters.

FALL WINE WALK on October 12th, 2018 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. in Kent!

Visit shops serving wine and a few snacks with a ticket to the Fall Wine Walk in downtown Kent for age 21+.

12TH ANNUAL ORTING PUMPKIN FEST on Saturday, October 13th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Orting City Park in Orting!

The Little Pumpkin Pals Parade is open to kids in pumpkin-themed costumes to parade on the Foothills Trail from the Bell Tower to Car Show and back to the gazebo. Prizes will be awarded to all children who enter the parade.

THE SEATTLE ANTIQUARIAN BOOK FAIR on Saturday, October 13th through Sunday, October 14th, 2018 at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall!

Dealers from across the United States, England, Canada and beyond offering for sale thousands of collectible books, prints, maps, manuscripts, autographs, photographs, posters, postcards, broadsides, fine bindings and ephemera. Come tour the aisles of this most literate city’s beloved event. Meet with specialists from all over the world. Browse this veritable museum of cultural and historical artifacts. There is always something interesting and unusual to take home for all price ranges.

TURKFEST on Saturday, October 13th through Sunday, October 14th, 2018 at the Seattle Center Armory, Main Level!

Seattle Center Festál presents Turkfest, October 13 and 14. Explore and experience the cultural roots andcontemporary influences of Turkey through live performances, visual arts, hands-on activities, foods, games, an authentic Turkish tea house, and a lively marketplace. This enriching, engaging, and entertaining festival of friendship celebrates the multiple cultures that link modern Turkey to the East and West.

CROSSROADS DOLL & TEDDY BEAR SHOW on Saturday, October 13th through Sunday, October 14th, 2018 at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup!

The sales floor is packed with the dealers that you love and have always wanted to meet. You’ll find fine antiques, dolls, teddy bears, miniatures, supplies, furniture and accessories. Pull those mystery dolls & teddy bears off the closet shelf and bring up to 2 of them to the show for experts to evaluate. Marshall Martin, as seen on Antiques Roadshow will be appraising dolls. Teddy bears will be appraised by John Port, world renowned teddy bear expert. This is a family friendly show with wonderful items to delight our young collectors. You can support the Seattle Children’s Hospital through their Bargain Boutique booth at each show. Click here 2018 October Puyallup for a printable discount coupon.

ZOO BOO on Saturday, October 13th through Sunday, October 14th, 2018 at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma!

Costumes, critters, candy, pumpkins. Free with admission.

CRANBERRY HARVEST FESTIVAL on Saturday, October 13th through Sunday, October 14th, 2018 at Grayland Community Hall!

Bog tours, a market and a firefly parade!

HAUNTED HOUSES & ATTRACTIONS

WILD WAVES FRIGHT FEST on Friday, September 28th through Sunday, October 28th, 2018 at Wild Waves!

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park gets a SPOOKTACULAR makeover, and re-opens the park gates weekends from Sept. 28 – Oct. 28. Thrill seekers can navigate through the park with more than 25 rides in the DARK, and 3 haunted attractions! PLUS, little goblins can play in Booville – a scare-free zone!

FRIGHT HOUSE STATION on Friday, September 28th through Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 in Tacoma!

Halloween is great with all the candy and costumes and vandalism and such. Yet it can be even better by shrieking like a loon and watching your best friend faint and lose bladder control. Dare TWO haunted houses for a full night of fright! Both Shadows and The Redemption each have their own style and story to appeal to just about anyone.

GEORGETOWN MORGUE on Friday, September 28th through November 3rd, 2018 in Georgetown (check schedule for exact dates)!

The Georgetown Morgue of Seattle is a facility for tragic stories of death. It has a history of thousands of funeral preparations, cremations, etc. and is transformed yearly into one of the scariest haunted house attractions in Seattle! This year, the landlord has opened a portion of the morgue the public has not seen in decades…the area containing the body lockers.

MARIS FARMS THE HAUNTED WOODS on Saturday, September 29th through October 2018 at Buckley Farm!

The 2018 Maris Farms Haunted Woods is sure to provide thrills and chills to all who dare visit the Buckley farm this fall! The Haunted Woods is a 35-minute creepy quest through the corn with around-the-corner, emotional roller coaster thrills through the forest.

NILE NIGHTMARES HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Mountlake Terrace!

Join them for a scary good time in October, when they dig up your favorite ghouls and a few newly deceased ones as well! The 2018 Nile Nightmares Haunted House will feature six updated Attractions; The Curse of the Nile, Ballinger Asylum, The Infernum, The Doll House, The 3D Circus and Ice Station 13. Begin your journey at The Curse of the Nile, where the Pharaoh awaits his next victim. If you escape from the tomb, continue on to The Ballinger Asylum where there’s a cell with your name on it waiting for you. Then take a stroll through The Ballinger Cemetery, and face your greatest fear as you approach the gates of Hell themselves at The Infernum. Next put on your 3D Glasses for the 3D Circus and Clown Town Revival. Be careful, because next you may stumble upon an isolated research station located in the frozen Arctic, where something went terribly wrong!

2018 MY MORBID MIND HAUNTED HOUSE throughout October 2018 in Lacey!

My Morbid Mind Haunted House is inside an old barn in Lacey. Kids get candy and see the house with lights turned on.

THOMAS FAMILY FARM HAUNTED HAYRIDE, ESCAPE ROOM AND THREE HAUNTS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Thomas Family Farm has a haunted hayride, an escape room, and three haunts (flashlight corn maze, nightmare on 9 haunted house, and zombie paintball hayride)!

STALKER FARMS throughout October 2018 in Snohomish!

Stalker Farms delivers an immersive haunt experience that is completely unique. With original story lines, trained actors, and talented make up artists, Stalker Farms creates a haunt attraction experience that offers attendees the chance to delve into a horror entertainment that takes them far beyond the typical Halloween haunt attraction. The Stalker Farms haunt tour makes you feel like you are in the middle of a horror movie. Whether you choose to take just part of the tour, or enjoy the entire production, there are plenty of freakishly fun and horrifically entertaining moments that make it completely unforgettable. Sorry about the nightmares, but you get what you paid for!